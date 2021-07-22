You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Report: Many Boats Fail to Brake for Endangered Whales

Report: Many Boats Fail to Brake for Endangered Whales

July 22, 2021

PORTLAND, MAINE (AP) – An environmental advocacy group says many boats don’t comply with speed restrictions designed to protect an endangered species of whale.

The federal government uses voluntary and mandatory speed reduction zones to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360 and are vulnerable to ship strikes.

Oceana’s analysis, released Wednesday, said noncompliance was as high as nearly 90% in the voluntary zones, and wasn’t much better in the mandatory areas.

From The Associated Press

From The Associated Press
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


