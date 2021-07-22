Report: Many Boats Fail to Brake for Endangered Whales

PORTLAND, MAINE (AP) – An environmental advocacy group says many boats don’t comply with speed restrictions designed to protect an endangered species of whale.

The federal government uses voluntary and mandatory speed reduction zones to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360 and are vulnerable to ship strikes.

Oceana’s analysis, released Wednesday, said noncompliance was as high as nearly 90% in the voluntary zones, and wasn’t much better in the mandatory areas.

From The Associated Press