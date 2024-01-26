Residents Invited to Forum about Future of Sea Camps Properties

BARNSTABLE – Residents are invited to join a virtual public meeting on how the town can utilize the Sea Camps properties.

The business ceased operations in the fall of 2020. Voters gave the go-ahead to the town’s purchase of the two separate parcels at a Special Town Meeting on September 26, 2021, and a Special Election on October 5, 2021.

The town paid $26 million dollars total for the 121 acres of property that created a 1,400-foot town beach.

Resident access has been intermittent while the town finalizes how it will utilize the property. Proposals have included recreational green space as well as affordable housing.

Town officials said the project goal was to acquire the former Sea Camps to prevent them from commercial development and to provide for conservation, beach access, recreation and other community benefits and amenities.

The virtual event is scheduled for February 15 from 6 to 8 pm.