You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Residents Invited to Forum about Future of Sea Camps Properties

Residents Invited to Forum about Future of Sea Camps Properties

January 26, 2024

View of the water from the Sea Camps property. Credit: Town of Brewster

BARNSTABLE – Residents are invited to join a virtual public meeting on how the town can utilize the Sea Camps properties. 

The business ceased operations in the fall of 2020. Voters gave the go-ahead to the town’s purchase of the two separate parcels at a Special Town Meeting on September 26, 2021, and a Special Election on October 5, 2021. 

The town paid $26 million dollars total for the 121 acres of property that created a 1,400-foot town beach. 

Resident access has been intermittent while the town finalizes how it will utilize the property. Proposals have included recreational green space as well as affordable housing. 

Town officials said the project goal was to acquire the former Sea Camps to prevent them from commercial development and to provide for conservation, beach access, recreation and other community benefits and amenities. 

The virtual event is scheduled for February 15 from 6 to 8 pm. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 