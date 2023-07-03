Residents & Visitors of Cape Cod Urged to be Shark Smart

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is urging residents to exercise caution when swimming at beaches over the popular summer months due to possible sharks in the area.

They are warning that Cape Cod waters are part of a natural and wild marine ecosystem with a diverse population of sea life, including sharks and seals.

With seals being the major prey species for the great white shark, those on the Cape must be aware of the signs and educate themselves to be “Shark Smart”.

While it is rare for a great white shark to bite a human, since 2012, sharks have bitten people three times in the waters off Truro and Wellfleet.

Officials are recommending that people be aware that sharks hunt for seals in shallow water, murky or low-visibility waters should be avoided, areas where schools of fish are visible should be avoided, and the community should swim, kayak, and surf in groups.

For more information on shark safety tips visit their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: