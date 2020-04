MASHPEE – The Rick Lockwood Trio will be holding a virtual concert on Sunday to benefit Heroes in Transition.

Lockwood has been a supporter of the organization since the release of his debut album in 2014.

He and his band will be performing in a cellar on Facebook Live to raise awareness and money for work done to support local veterans, active duty military members, and their families.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the trio’s Facebook page by clicking here.