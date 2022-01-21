Road Work, Closures on Barnstable’s West Main Street Start Monday

HYANNIS – Officials in Barnstable are reminding residents that road work and subsequent closures along West Main Street will begin on Monday, January 24.

West Main Street will be closed between Strawberry Hill Road and Pleasant Park Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March as workers continue to make progress on the town’s sewer expansion project. Town officials said the work is necessary in order to install gravity sewer mains throughout the area.

Strawberry Hill Road will also be cut off from traffic during this period from Pine Street to Craigville Beach Road. In addition, Craigville Beach Road will see closures from Lake Elizabeth Drive to Centerville Avenue while the project continues.

Residential and business access will be available, but besides that detours will be in place as the work is carried out.

Drivers are urged by town officials to slow down and exercise caution when going through construction zones, as well as to seek alternate routes when possible.