SAGAMORE – Lane closures will be in effect along the Sagamore Bridge on Thursday, February 10, as crews carry out repair work.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that work will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be closed along the bridge while the work is being done, and no wide loads will be allowed to cross.

Work on the bridge was originally scheduled for last week, but it was postponed.