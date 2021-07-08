Salary Increases, Stipends in New Monomoy Teacher Contract

CHATHAM – A new three-year contract has been ratified by the Monomoy Regional School Committee.

The committee said that the new agreement calls for salary adjustments of 1 percent the first year and 2.5 percent and 2.75 percent the following two years.

The adjustments are effective September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024.

“Although the COVID pandemic meant that all negotiations had to be held fully via videoconference, all parties collaborated in good faith and reached agreement on a new contract that covers our teachers, nurses, specialists and instructional personnel,” said Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter in a statement.

“Thanks to cooperative and productive discussion with the teams, we were able to arrive at agreements that work to compensate our educators and staff at competitive rates, while also being good stewards of taxpayer funds,” said Carpenter.

“The cost of living increases were kept low in the first year to allow our towns to rebound from this pandemic and are higher in the later two years to keep our salaries regionally competitive.”

Instructional assistants who work closely with students with intensive needs are also provided with a stipend by the three-year agreement.

Health insurance benefits remain unchanged for existing employees, with the district paying 70 percent of insurance premiums.