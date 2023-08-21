You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Salt Pond Visitor Center gets New Reactive Sign

Salt Pond Visitor Center gets New Reactive Sign

August 21, 2023

EASTHAM – A new wayfinding sign was recently installed at the Eastham Permeable Reactive Barrier by the Cape Cod National Seashore at the CCNS Salt Pond Visitor Center.

Funding for the signage was provided through a grant from CARE (Creating A Responsible Environment) for the Cape & Islands in partnership with the Eastham Part-time Resident Taxpayers Association (EPRTA).

The barrier was installed below the parking lot at the visitor center and was constructed to address nitrogen in the water that can cause serious health problems for fish, wildlife, and people.

It works by injecting a food source (emulsified vegetable oil) into the groundwater for particular types of naturally-occurring microbes to eat.

When the microbes process the food, they create conditions favorable for a different type of denitrifying bacteria.

Those bacteria are what ultimately intercept nitrate in the groundwater and make it inert, without changing the natural groundwater flow.

The pilot project, installed in 2020, has been removing nitrates and is expected to be effective for approximately 15 years.

About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


