Sandwich Focuses on Reopening and Looks Towards the Future

SANDWICH – With COVID vaccines now readily accessible, Sandwich officials said that the focus will likely shift to how long immunity to the virus lasts in the coming months.

Director of Health David Mason and Fire Chief John Burke said during their most recent PSA that the town is shifting its efforts towards reopening, and that neither the town’s annual meeting or town election had any COVID-related incidents.

As COVID vaccination rates continue to rise and new daily case numbers diminish, more and more municipal actions will work towards getting to a “new normal,” such as looking towards the summer season and next school semester.

However, part of looking forward to the future, said Burke, may include consideration for how long vaccine antibodies last.

“If you’re a phlebotomist, you’re in a good spot right now. Because as July and August roll around, people are going to do bloodwork to see what they have,” said Burke.

“There will be the vaccination crush as school gets closer for the elementary and high school, that age group. But also, people are going to want to have the ability to prove that they still have antibodies.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said that they are already preparing for the possibility that booster shots may be necessary for the coronavirus, with residents receiving yearly shots similar to the flu.

Mason said that as the town continues to work towards reopening, testing services will still be provided for businesses and residents in order to continue mitigation of the virus.