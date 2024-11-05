You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Scams Involving Bitcoin Machine Thwarted

Scams Involving Bitcoin Machine Thwarted

November 5, 2024

FALMOUTH – Would-be scammers have been thwarted twice this fall at a Bitcoin ATM machine on Cape Cod.

The incidents have taken place at the Bitcoin machine at Cumberland Farms on East Falmouth Highway in Falmouth.

In each case, a passer-by stopped an elderly victim from paying thousands of dollars.

The Falmouth Police Department reminds residents to be skeptical of unsolicited calls, and remember that scammers often impersonate legitimate organizations.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

