Scams Involving Bitcoin Machine Thwarted

FALMOUTH – Would-be scammers have been thwarted twice this fall at a Bitcoin ATM machine on Cape Cod.

The incidents have taken place at the Bitcoin machine at Cumberland Farms on East Falmouth Highway in Falmouth.

In each case, a passer-by stopped an elderly victim from paying thousands of dollars.

The Falmouth Police Department reminds residents to be skeptical of unsolicited calls, and remember that scammers often impersonate legitimate organizations.

