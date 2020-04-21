Schumer: Deal Reached on Major Parts of $500B Virus Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing.

Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package.

He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate.

Although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has yet to publicly sign off on the package, he was involved in the eleventh-hour talks.