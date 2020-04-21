You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Schumer: Deal Reached on Major Parts of $500B Virus Aid

Schumer: Deal Reached on Major Parts of $500B Virus Aid

April 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing.

Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package.

He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate.

Although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has yet to publicly sign off on the package, he was involved in the eleventh-hour talks.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 