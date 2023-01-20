Scientists Say Loss of Tiny Organisms Hurts Ocean, Fishing

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – The warming of the waters off the East Coast has brought the loss of microscopic organisms that make up the base of the ocean’s food chain.

Maine-based scientists who recently reported the results of a years-long, NASA-funded study about the subject say the increasing warmth and saltiness of the Gulf of Maine is causing a dramatic decrease in the production of phytoplankton.

The tiny plant-like organisms are vital for ocean health. Potential loss of phytoplankton has emerged as a concern in recent years in other parts of the world’s oceans, such as waters off Alaska.

By Patrick Whittle, Associated Press