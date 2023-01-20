You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Scientists Say Loss of Tiny Organisms Hurts Ocean, Fishing

Scientists Say Loss of Tiny Organisms Hurts Ocean, Fishing

January 20, 2023

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – The warming of the waters off the East Coast has brought the loss of microscopic organisms that make up the base of the ocean’s food chain.

Maine-based scientists who recently reported the results of a years-long, NASA-funded study about the subject say the increasing warmth and saltiness of the Gulf of Maine is causing a dramatic decrease in the production of phytoplankton.

The tiny plant-like organisms are vital for ocean health. Potential loss of phytoplankton has emerged as a concern in recent years in other parts of the world’s oceans, such as waters off Alaska.

By Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 