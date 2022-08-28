Seaside Le Mans Revs Up for 21st Year

MASHPEE – Formula 1 style karts will race around Mashpee Commons in September to raise funds for local nonprofits as part of this year’s Seaside Le Mans charity race.

Race Director Kelsey Ellis said this year’s event will support five organizations on the Cape.

“The race lasts upwards of four hours. It’s loud, it’s fun, there’s a lot of energy. Unless you’ve seen it in person, it’s hard to describe it as a go-kart race. It’s definitely a little more,” she said.

This year the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Calmer Choice, the Cape Cod Children’s Museum, Cape Cod Healthcare and the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center will receive aid from the race.

Ellis said the selected groups are required to match the funds from the event with new sources of revenue.

She said the race is hoping to pass $500,000 in fundraising again this year. The race has generated over $8 million for the nonprofit community in the 21 years since it began.

The event’s sponsors, who compete in the race, are all from the local business community.

“We’ve got bankers, we’ve got restauranteurs, we’ve got builders, it really just spans the gamut of the industries on Cape Cod,” Ellis said.

The race director said the European-style karts accelerate up to 50mph and are three inches off the ground.

She added all drivers in the race are required to do practice laps and safety training prior to the event.

On race day, there will be a kids area with games as well as food for sale. The event is free to attend.

The 21st Seaside Le Mans is taking place on Saturday, September 10 at Mashpee Commons.

The opening ceremony happens at 12pm, with the racing starting afterwards and lasting until 4pm.

Listen to the full Sunday Journal interview with Kelsey Ellis.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter