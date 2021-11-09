Chatham Forum to Focus on New Senior Center

CHATHAM – The Chatham Select Board and Council on Aging will hold a community forum on November 9 to hear public input on a new senior center.

The hybrid session will take place at the Chatham Town Hall Annex on 261 George Ryder Street at 6:30 pm as well as virtually by video or audio link.

The meeting will pose five questions to the public on whether residents want a new senior center, the location of a new center, what programs and amenities might be included, and feedback on why previous proposals were not approved.

“It’s really a listening session so that the Select Board and the Council on Aging board can hear from the community at large,” said Town Manager Jill Goldsmith.

The proposal to create a new senior center has been discussed frequently in recent years, though attempts to seal the deal with a vote have had setbacks.

“Our last site at town meeting received a majority vote but hasn’t received the two thirds majority vote that’s needed, and a pervious site a few years prior to that,” said Goldsmith.

“We’re looking to start new, figure out what to do; what the community wants for today, tomorrow, and looking beyond for the next twenty years.”

Each participant will have three minutes to voice their opinion.

The forum will be moderated by Brad Schiff, president of marketing and communications firm Pierce-Cote.

Public comments will be accepted via email until Friday, November 12, 2021 at 5:00 pm for consideration at later meetings.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter