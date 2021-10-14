You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Seminar Helps Employers Navigate COVID Challenges

Seminar Helps Employers Navigate COVID Challenges

October 14, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HYANNIS – Employers who are struggling to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 in the workplace will be able to benefit from a free virtual seminar being hosted by the Community Development Partnership in November.

On November 2 from 11 am to 12 pm, Human Resources expert and Vice President and Director of Complete Payroll Solutions Karyn Rhodes will host the seminars aimed at business owners facing obstacles due to the pandemic. 

Topics that will be discussed involving managing COVID in the workplace include how to handle vaccinated and unvaccinated employees, creating vaccine policies or recommendations and navigation federal and state laws.

Medical and religious exemptions, travel policies and federal COVID mandates will also be covered by the seminar.  

Registration for the event can be done here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


