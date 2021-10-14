Seminar Helps Employers Navigate COVID Challenges

HYANNIS – Employers who are struggling to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 in the workplace will be able to benefit from a free virtual seminar being hosted by the Community Development Partnership in November.

On November 2 from 11 am to 12 pm, Human Resources expert and Vice President and Director of Complete Payroll Solutions Karyn Rhodes will host the seminars aimed at business owners facing obstacles due to the pandemic.

Topics that will be discussed involving managing COVID in the workplace include how to handle vaccinated and unvaccinated employees, creating vaccine policies or recommendations and navigation federal and state laws.

Medical and religious exemptions, travel policies and federal COVID mandates will also be covered by the seminar.

Registration for the event can be done here.