YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day parade could be returning in September.

Planners for the parade have targeted Saturday, September 18 as the next edition of the local tradition.

The plan is contingent on the reopening plan in Massachusetts amid the coronavirus pandemic. If parades are allowed to occur in the state by September, local residents will be able to gather along the route of the parade.

