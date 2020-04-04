Seven Year Old Artist Raising Money for Cape Cod Healthcare with Paintings

MASHPEE – Isabelle Campos, a seven year old first-grader in Mashpee, is raising money for Cape Cod Healthcare during the COVID-19 outbreak by selling original paintings.

Campos, or Izzy as she prefers to be called, is an artist who has been painting since kindergarten.

She said she likes painting because “you can explore with different techniques.”

When the pandemic hit and schools began to close, her mother Amanda Campos stocked up on art materials for her daughter and Izzy’s stepdad, Dylan Stewart, created a craft corner where she could paint.

Izzy began painting and soon after had a collection of acrylic paintings including a lighthouse, a rainbow, and a Kobe Bryant 24 jersey.

She than decided that she wanted to make some money and began selling her paintings for $5, $10, and $15.

In one day she sold 10 to family and friends and made $66.

Izzy decided to donate her $66 to Cape Cod Healthcare to help fight coronavirus after she could not see her grandmother, Maria Reis, and aunt, Pollyanna Reis, who are both nurses at Harbor Community Health Center in Hyannis.

“I had to sit down and explain to Isabelle a little further what was going on,” said Amanda, who is an administrative assistant at Barnstable Intermediate School in Hyannis.

“Later that night, she said, ‘I want to help.’”

Izzy and her mom created a video for Izzy’s Instagram page in which Izzy said all proceeds from the sale of her paintings would go to Cape Cod Healthcare so all the doctors can get what they need.

“It’s been crazy busy, we’ve had an amazing response, we’ve done about 30 paintings so far,” continued Amanda.

“We’ve raised about $150 now and we’re still going.”

“One of the amazing things about our community in times like this, is the incredible human response,” said Cape Cod Healthcare Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Christopher Lawson.

“There is not a more profound example of this than Izzy’s fundraising work to support CCHC’s efforts in fighting COVID-19. Izzy sets a terrific example for all of us.”

To order on of Izzy’s paintings, visit her Instagram page @glitterbelle.c, or email her at glitterbelle224@gmail.com.

She will also paint a picture in exchange for proof of a donation to the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation.