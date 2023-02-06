You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Severe Cold, High Winds Impacted Weekend Steamship Service

Severe Cold, High Winds Impacted Weekend Steamship Service

February 6, 2023

Courtesy of Steamship Authority

FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority service was impacted over the weekend due to high winds and mechanical issues brought on by severe cold. 

The Steamship said the frigid temperatures the region experienced led to water pipes bursting on the M/V Martha’s Vineyard and the M/V Nantucket on Saturday, February 4. 

The M/V Katama also experienced a leak in a hydraulic line. 

The vessels were operational again by 12:30pm on Sunday, though there were still a few delays through the afternoon on the Vineyard route. 

Portable toilets were used on the Martha’s Vineyard as a temporary measure while the boat’s plumbing was disabled. 

The ferry line waived change and cancellation fees for Saturday ahead of the forecasted high winds. Those conditions led to several trips being called off Friday evening and into Saturday.

The SSA thanked customers for their patience as they worked through the issues. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

