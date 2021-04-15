Shark Center Opens for Season

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Shark Center will open for the summer season Thursday, April 15.

“We look forward to safely welcoming back visitors to the Shark Center for what promises to be a very busy summer on Cape Cod,” said Shark Center Manager for the Conservancy Heather Ware in a statement.

“The Shark Center has been renovated over the winter to include additional exhibits to create awareness and inspire conversation about the natural history of white sharks in the region.”

The center offers interactive exhibits, videos and displays on the great white sharks that inhabit the waters just off of Cape Cod’s coast.

It also offers insight into the research that AWSC is conducting on the marine animals.

In celebration of Earth Month, an exhibit from Cape-based artist Sarah Thornington will run through May 22.

“The Tide Falls” exhibit aims to generate awareness about global marine and plastic pollution issues and is the culmination of one year of daily beach clean-ups, said the Conservancy.

The art piece is made up entirely of photographs and artwork created from marine debris and objects removed from the ocean.

The Shark Center will be open for general admission on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 3 pm through May 26, with hours of operation to be expanded during the high season.

Admission is $10 per person . Children five and under are free.

Private tours are available for $85 per family during designated hours.

Reservations are required, which can be made on the Conservancy’s website.