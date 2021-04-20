Shark Conservancy Launches White Shark Logbook

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has launched an online tool to display data on shark detections across Cape Cod.

The White Shark Logbook, funded by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Sea Grant program, provides data collected from 2010 through 2020 for users to access.

The conservancy is asking users to report back on the functionality of their data app, as they are planning a larger release in the coming months.

For more information, visit the White Shark Logbook’s website by clicking here.