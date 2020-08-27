Shark Conservancy Partnering to Recreate “Jaws” Vessel

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has partnered with the Return of the Orca group to help recreate the iconic hunting vessel from the film “Jaws.”

The ORCA III will become the first replica of the boat from Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster, as the boat will be home of educational and informational shark resources on Martha’s Vineyard.

The AWSC and Return of the Orca group are looking to complete the transformation of the boat by November and begin educational programs by the spring.