You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Shark Conservancy Partnering to Recreate “Jaws” Vessel

Shark Conservancy Partnering to Recreate “Jaws” Vessel

August 27, 2020

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has partnered with the Return of the Orca group to help recreate the iconic hunting vessel from the film “Jaws.”

The ORCA III will become the first replica of the boat from Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster, as the boat will be home of educational and informational shark resources on Martha’s Vineyard.

The AWSC and Return of the Orca group are looking to complete the transformation of the boat by November and begin educational programs by the spring.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 