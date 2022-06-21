Shots for Tots: COVID Vaccinations Start for Little US Kids

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation’s youngest children are getting their chance at vaccines for COVID-19. Shots began Monday at a few locations, though they were expected to ramp up after the Juneteenth federal holiday.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer last week and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final signoff over the weekend.

Roughly 18 million youngsters under 5 are eligible. For the little kids, Pfizer’s vaccine is three shots and Moderna’s is two shots.

Getting some parents on board may be a challenge given disappointing vaccination rates in school-age kids.

By Lindsey Tanner and Angie Wang, Associated Press