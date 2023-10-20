Solar Energy Workshop Event Planned for Eastham

EASTHAM – The Eastham Climate Action Committee will host a workshop for the public on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that will explain and answer questions about solar energy use on Cape Cod.

The workshop will be followed by tours of local residences who use solar power and Tom McNellis, Vice Chair for the Eastham Climate Action Committee, said it will be about neighbors helping neighbors and giving tips on what works for them.

“The reason we’re doing this is a lot of people have been asking for non-biased help in evaluating solar. Understanding what it can do for them, what it might cost them, and how to go about getting solar,” McNellis said.

He went on to say that one of the most frequently asked questions they receive is “would my home be suitable for solar,” which is why McNellis believes the event will be so helpful.

McNellis said that in a recent study done by the state, it was found that a significant amount of homes could benefit from solar energy.

“Today you look around and we’re spending more money than ever on energy. A lot of that is driven by oil and gas, so we say why pay oil, gas and electric utilities, for energy that you can get for free as it comes down overhead from the sun,” said McNellis.

Whether it makes sense for every resident and if it is cost affordable will be the focus questions answered during the event, says McNellis, as they try to give all the information so that the region can be informed to make their own decision.