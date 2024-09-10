SouthCoast Eager to Get Started on Offshore Development

NANTUCKET – Offshore wind developers say they are excited to move forward on projects just south of the islands following approval from a multi-state coalition last week.

Friday’s announcement was the largest offshore wind solicitation in history.

Southcoast Wind—formerly Mayflower Wind—is one of three projects given the go-ahead, with plans to start construction next year in the 199 square mile lease area about 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 miles south of Nantucket.

Falmouth will serve as the development’s land connection point. It will provide over 1,000 megawatts of power to the Massachusetts Grid by 2030, according to officials.

“We would like to acknowledge the leadership of Massachusetts Governor Healey and Rhode Island Governor McKee and their teams for their unwavering support for offshore wind and relentless drive to deliver equitable energy solutions for all of their citizens,” said Michael Brown, CEO, SouthCoast Wind and Ocean Winds North America, in a statement.

“We are ready to work together with the Administrations and state agencies, along with the business, community, labor and environmental sectors to build a new and just energy future.”

Southcoast Wind has also committed $5 million over ten years to the Cape Light Compact to reduce costs for low-income households.

More on the project by Southcoast Wind can be found here.