Southern Airways Express Begins Cape-to-Nantucket Service

HYANNIS – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday to mark the beginning of Southern Airways Express’ nonstop Nantucket service at Barnstable Municipal Airport.

The start date was pushed back to July due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, manager of the airport Katie Servis is excited to see passengers travel to Nantucket through the air as reopening plans continue.

“To see Southern Airways come back and to dedicate their time and their staff, to come to Hyannis and be part of this community…it really means a lot to us,” Servis said at the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by other local officials, including Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross and Barnstable Town Council member Matthew Levesque.

CCO of Southern Airways Express Mark Cestari is anticipating that the lifting of coronavirus restrictions will usher in a healthy amount of travelers looking to utilize the airline.

“Rather than flying off to France or Italy, we’re hoping lots and lots of folks are going to take their vacation right here in New England,” Cestari said.

Cestari noted that the cabins have proper room for social distancing while also accommodating for personal luggage and pets.

Information on booking flights and more can be found on Southern Airways Express’ website here.