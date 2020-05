BOSTON – There were 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Barnstable County today bringing the case total to 1,147 on Cape Cod. There were also 8 more deaths in the county bringing the number of fatalities on Cape Cod to 90.

State wide there are 84,933 cases in Massachusetts and there have been 5,705 fatalities.

The hospitalization rate remains steady from yesterday at 3 percent.