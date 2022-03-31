State Announces Second COVID Booster for Those 50 and Up

HYANNIS – With federal regulators’ recent approval of fourth shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for those 50 years of age or older, Governor Charlie Baker has announced that all residents in that age bracket or individuals who are younger with certain medical conditions may now access a second booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave their recommendation on Tuesday as case numbers continue to show a decline.

The recommendation follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization for a second booster dose four months after receiving a first booster for either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Officials said individuals 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to get a second Moderna booster at least four months after their first booster, while those getting a Pfizer dose following the same criteria may do so if they are 12 and older.

Those 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster shot of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least four months ago may also now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to Baker.

According to state officials, the vaccines remain abundant and easily accessible at over 1,000 locations. The Commonwealth has the capacity to administer over 150,000 booster shots weekly, said Baker.

“Vaccines including boosters are the most effective and widely available tool we have to prevent COVID infection, severe disease, and death,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director of the state Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences in a statement from the Commonwealth.

“It is important that everyone stay up to date on their vaccines. If residents have questions about whether they are eligible to get an additional booster dose, DPH encourages you to talk with your doctor.”

The state’s official vaccination appointment tool vaxfinder.mass.gov remains available for those looking to get a booster. Pharmacy’s across the state are also providing vaccination appointments.

Those without easy access to the internet can also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line staffed Monday Through Friday, 8:30 am to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 2 pm, at 2-1-1.