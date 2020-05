HYANNIS – Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing federal officials to carry out a $300 million relief plan for local fisheries.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with Representatives Seth Moulton and Bill Keating, sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross criticizing the delays in funding from the CARES Act.

Going forward, they are looking for clarity on the subject of releasing these funds for fisheries, and when they can be expected to be accessible.