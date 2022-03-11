State Fire Marshal: As Clock Springs Forward, Check Alarms

HYANNIS – Daylight saving time is set to come to an end on March 13, as residents across the region will be turning their clocks ahead one hour.

With that in mind, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s office is reminding people to check their fire and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms while springing their clocks forward.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that the time change provides a good opportunity for alkaline batteries to be replaced, especially if an alarm is older than a decade, in order to ensure that smoke and CO detectors are functioning properly.

Ostroskey added that fire alarms should be replaced after 10 years and CO alarms should be switched out after five to seven years. If that is the case for a homeowner, state officials recommend replacing those devices entirely.

Older residents who might need assistance with replacing or testing alarms are advised to reach out to their local fire department or explore the state’s Senior SAFE program.

To learn more, visit the Massachusetts Department of Fire Service’s website by clicking here.