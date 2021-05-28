State Fire Officials Offer Fire Safety Tips for Summer

HYANNIS – Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding residents to be safe as the season begins.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey offered a number of tips in order to keep people safe from fire hazards.

He addressed safety regarding grilling, gasoline, and more.

The state fire service stated that grilling should always be done outdoors and at least 10 feet away from house and deck railings. Children should be kept away from grills and all equipment used to light them, including lighter fluid and matches.

Only charcoal starter fluid–not gasoline or kerosene–should be used to start a grill, and lighter fluid should not be applied to any coals that are burning.

Gasoline for equipment like lawn mowers should always be stored in approved containers, and kept away from any source of heat.

Mowers should not be refilled when they’re hot, and both hands and feet should be kept away from a mower while it’s active. Gas should also never be used to begin or continue a campfire.

Residents are also being asked to be responsible smokers; smoking materials should be completely put out before being disposed of, and they should not be tossed onto things like grass or leaves.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has begun working to prevent incidents related to fireworks as well.

For more fire safety tips for the summer, visit the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services’ website by clicking here.