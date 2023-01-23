State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes

FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is being held Wednesday, January 25 at 6pm to gather more feedback on the changes from residents.

The deadline for comment was recently extended to January 30.

The changes are aimed at cutting down excess nitrogen in Massachusetts estuaries that’s damaging water quality.

The proposed rules would call for towns to either apply for new watershed permits (which could lead to extensive sewer projects) or have residents in affected areas install costly Innovative / Alternative septic systems (I/As).

At a roundtable held last year in Falmouth, Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said the changes were the state’s way of forcing towns to deal with water quality issues that have been created from the currently “inadequate” Title Five regulations.

Gottlieb added he didn’t think it was plausible to convert 120,000 septic systems in Barnstable County over a five-year period.

Falmouth would be particularly affected by the changes since it’s home to nearly half of the Cape’s impacted estuaries.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter