State Lawmakers Consider Reimbursements for Towns Sheltering Migrants

HYANNIS – State lawmakers are considering legislation that seeks to reimburse municipalities for costs incurred for sheltering migrant families.

Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos is looking for co-sponsors for the bill that would provide state reimbursement for costs including food, housing, health care, employment assistance, and more associated with the emergency.

The bill would also require the state to provide monthly reports on the number of migrants being housed town-by-town alongside accounting all costs.

Xiarhos also recently supported a bill that would amend the state’s Right to Shelter Law to say the emergency housing assistance program would be available only to residents of the commonwealth who are citizens of the United States, though families and those who are pregnant would still be allowed emergency shelter.

Recently, Governor Maura Healey said the state’s capacity to house migrant families will likely reach its limit before November.

Migrants are being sheltered on Cape Cod in communities including Eastham, Yarmouth, Bourne and Joint Base Cape Cod.