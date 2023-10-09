You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Leaders Support Israel After Hamas Attacks

October 9, 2023

Attorney General Maura Healey

BOSTON – Local lawmakers say they stand behind Israel as conflict between the nation and Hamas continues.

In a social media post, U.S. Representative for Massachusetts Bill Keating said he is saddened by the attacks by Hamas on Israel and offered condolences to the victims and their families.


Gov. Maura Healey also vocalized support for Israel, condemning recent violence against civilians.

