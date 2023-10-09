State Leaders Support Israel After Hamas Attacks

BOSTON – Local lawmakers say they stand behind Israel as conflict between the nation and Hamas continues.

In a social media post, U.S. Representative for Massachusetts Bill Keating said he is saddened by the attacks by Hamas on Israel and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

I am saddened to learn of the senseless terrorist attacks in Israel and offer my condolences to the victims and their families. America stands with the Government and people of Israel in the fight against terrorism. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) October 7, 2023



Gov. Maura Healey also vocalized support for Israel, condemning recent violence against civilians.