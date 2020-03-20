State Legislature Expected to Postpone Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate Election

PLYMOUTH – The Massachusetts legislature is expected to take action on Monday to postpone the March 31 special state election for the vacant Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat.

State Senate President Karen Spilka said that “moving forward with traditional elections at this time would put our voters, election workers, volunteers and others in our cities and towns at excessive risk.”

Spilka added that it will also ensure that there are robust mail and absentee voting options and protections to maximize voter participation when the elections do occur.

That includes allowing voters to vote with an absentee ballot or by mail-in option due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This is not a decision we take lightly as we seek to balance the need for representation for our legislative districts with the very real risks to our residents,” said Spilka.

Falmouth selectman Susan Moran is facing Bourne attorney Jay McMahon in the special election for the seat left vacant by Vinny deMacedo last year.

Moran said that she agreed with Spilka on the move.

“I understand and agree that ensuring elections are done safely must and will require a temporary departure from traditional types of voter participation,” said Moran.

“I am confident that on Monday, our leadership, in both the House and Senate, will begin to affect an appropriate solution that protects everyone’s right to vote.”

Moran’s campaign said that they are continuing its digital engagement with voters.

McMahon, who is also calling for an immediate Meals Tax holiday when bars and restaurants re-open, said that he supports postponing the election.

“Over the past 48 hours, we have talked to thousands of voters,” said McMahon.

“It is clear that seniors are going to be disenfranchised if the election is held on 3/31. We stand with the town clerks, the poll workers, the seniors and families in calling for a two-week postponement. These people deserve to have their voice heard.”

McMahon said that his campaign is continuing to reach out to voters by telephone and have increased their presence on social media.