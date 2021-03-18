State Moving to Phase 4 of Reopening Process

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that the state will be advancing to Step 1 of Phase 4 of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan on Monday, March 22.

The state said that the advancement is the result of continued positive trends in COVID-19 public health metrics.

Step 1 of Phase 4 will open a range of previously closed business sectors under tight capacity restrictions that will be adjusted over time according to public health data trends, said state officials.

Large capacity sports and entertainment venues will be permitted to operate at 12 percent capacity after submission of a plan to the state Department of Public Health (DPH).

This includes indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks.

Gathering limits for event venues and public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors on March 22 as well.

Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining limited to 10 people, according to the state.

Baker said that dance floors will be permitted at weddings and other events only and overnight summer camps will be allowed to operate during the upcoming season.

Exhibition and convention halls will also be allowed to operate, so long as they follow gathering limits and event guidance set by the state.

Also on March 22, the state Travel Order will be replaced with a Travel Advisory that urges all persons entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more.

The advisory does not apply to those returning after an absence of fewer than 24 hours, those with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result administered within 72 hours, workers commuting to Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency work, or those who are fully vaccinated.

The state encouraged travelers to consult and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and requirements for travel.

The state also announced approximately $31 million in awards for 410 additional businesses in the tenth round of COVID relief grants through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC).

To date, the state has awarded over $633 million in direct financial support to 14,056 businesses across the Commonwealth.

327 minority-owned, and 293 women-owned, businesses received funding.

240 recipients are located in Gateway Cities and 245 businesses have not received any prior aid, said Baker.