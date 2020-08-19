State Offers Food Security Grants to Cape Establishments

BOSTON – The state has announced that over $3 million in grants to help secure food sources for residents were made available on Tuesday, and some Cape establishments received funding.

Governor Charlie Baker said that making the money available will ensure fresh local food services are able to provide produce to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants were a part of the second round of Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program distributions.

Mills River Cranberry Co. and Cape Cod Native Shellfish in Barnstable, along with P.J. Cranberries in Sandwich, received grants ranging from $8,000 to just over $36,000 to aid in their operations, from storage to packaging.