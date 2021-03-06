State Provides Nearly $40 Million in Additional Business Grants

BOSTON – Nearly $40 million has been awarded to over 1,000 Massachusetts businesses by the state in their latest grant distribution round.

With this latest round of funding, the state has now provided over $602 million in coronavirus-related financial support to more than 13,000 businesses in Massachusetts.

Food and drink establishments, personal services, and independent retail businesses were three of the sectors that received the most amount of grants in total.

Hundreds of minority-owned and women-owned businesses were included in the latest grant distribution round, along with recipients in Gateway Cities and businesses who had yet to receive any aid.