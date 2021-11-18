State Receives Millions for Fentanyl Enforcement Work

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s office and the Massachusetts State Police were recently granted nearly $4 million dollars from the federal government to aid in their efforts to eradicate fentanyl trafficking across the New England region.

Healey’s office said the money, provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, is slated to improve drug task forces and bolster investigations.

The grant comes days after a state Department of Public Health report showed that fatal opioid overdoses among Massachusetts workers almost doubled in recent years.

The funding will specifically be utilized by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force, a five-year-old collaboration between the Attorney General’s office and the state police.

More information can be found on the Attorney General’s office’s website.