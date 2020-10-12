State Reports Another Virus Death on Cape

BOSTON-Another individual on Cape Cod has died due to COVID-19, according to Monday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County additionally saw 13 more positive coronavirus cases reported, while Dukes County had one other as well. Those cases were a part of 765 new cases across the state. The Islands did not see any additional fatalities.

The DPH reported that one individual is being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital while another pair are at Falmouth Hospital. The statewide hospitalization rate sits at roughly 0.37%.

