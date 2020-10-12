You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Reports Another Virus Death on Cape

State Reports Another Virus Death on Cape

October 12, 2020

BOSTON-Another individual on Cape Cod has died due to COVID-19, according to Monday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County additionally saw 13 more positive coronavirus cases reported, while Dukes County had one other as well. Those cases were a part of 765 new cases across the state. The Islands did not see any additional fatalities.

The DPH reported that one individual is being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital while another pair are at Falmouth Hospital. The statewide hospitalization rate sits at roughly 0.37%.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 