State Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths, 3 More Cases on Cape

BOSTON-Barnstable County saw no additional COVID-19-related fatalities reported on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported three additional positive cases on the Cape, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases reported within Barnstable County to 1,538.

The DPH did not mention any additional virus cases or deaths on the Islands in their latest report.

No additional deaths were reported by the DPH across the state. The statewide death toll was revised due to data cleaning that has aimed to remove duplicate reports. As of Tuesday, 8,054 people across the state have died due to COVID-19.

The seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and the three day average of COVID-19 deaths across Massachusetts have gone down by 94% and 89% respectively since April 15.

The statewide hospitalization rate has dropped to roughly 0.67%. According to the DPH, seven people are currently being treated for the novel coronavirus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.