State Scales Back Contact Tracing Effort

July 9, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has drastically scaled back its ambitious, statewide contract tracing effort to prevent spread of the coronavirus. 

The state’s multi-million dollar effort with Partners in Health now has roughly 700 staffers, down from some 1,900 when it launched to fanfare in April.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says the effort simply had more staff than needed because the pandemic has been easing in Massachusetts.

But local health officials complain the effort has been beset with computer glitches, inadequate training, and poor communication.

Some say they’ve opted out in favor of focusing on their own contact tracing efforts.

