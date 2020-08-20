School Sporting Guidance Released Amid Pandemic

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have released joint guidance on school sports during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fall ports listed at a “high” risk including football, cheer, and unified basketball, will only be able to be carried out through practices in a cohort method.

Sports listed as a “low” or “moderate” risk, such as soccer, golf, and cross country, will be able to be done competitively, as long as recommended modifications are made.

While the MIAA and DESE stated that sports should be encouraged for students, competitive play will have to wait in some instances.

With that, sports in the fall or beyond that are unable to play earlier in the school year could carry out competitive games during a “floating season,” a period of time later in the year that has yet to be determined by the MIAA.

The MIAA could revise their recommendations and guidelines as new information comes out. Decisions on winter and spring sports will be made by the MIAA as those respective seasons approach.

For more information, visit the MIAA’s website by clicking here.