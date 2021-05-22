State Shutting Down COVID Vaccine Preregistration Program

HYANNIS – The state has announced that it will soon close its COVID vaccine appointment preregistration system, but vaccination efforts will continue as the Commonwealth expands its homebound vaccination program.

On Tuesday, May 25 the system will be closed to new submissions. However, the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder at vaxfinder.mass.gov will remain open and continue to list over 900 vaccination locations across the Commonwealth, according to state officials.

Those remaining people still in the system will be contacted with an opportunity to book appointments before closing out the system on May 31.

Since its launch on March 12, the preregistration system has serviced 2 million people and nearly 600,000 appointments have been scheduled.

The state said that many residents registered to guarantee that they would be able to find an appointment, but continued to search and find vaccinations elsewhere.

The state’s homebound vaccination program will begin Monday, May 24, and will support in-home vaccinations for all eligible residents who are unable to reach a vaccination site.

On March 29, the state had launched a similar program for individuals who met specific federal criteria, such as needing significant support to leave home for medical appointments.

The new program will service any individual who has trouble getting to a vaccine site.

Individuals interested in the program can call (833) 983-0485 to register an in-home appointment.

The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and has representatives speaking both English and Spanish, with translation services for other languages available.

The program primarily utilizes Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccines. Those 12 to 17 years old will primarily be offered Pfizer vaccines.