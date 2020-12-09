Baker Returns Mass. to Phase 3, Step 1 of Reopening Plan

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that all communities in Massachusetts will be returning to Step 1 of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

Indoor capacities across multiple sectors and other workplace restrictions will be tightened by this roll-back.

The governor said the change is in response to an increase in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations straining the health care system statewide after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The rate at which Massachusetts residents are getting infected and the rate at which they are needing medical care, if all continues to move at this pace, is simply not sustainable over time and our healthcare system will be put at risk,” said Baker.

Businesses that were designated as Step 2 industries will be required to close.

Indoor performance venues and certain high-contact indoor recreational businesses will be impacted by this roll-back.

Capacity limits will also be reduced to 40 percent statewide for most industries and the limit on outdoor gatherings will be reduced from 100 people to 50 people, said Baker.

The governor said the measures are designed to prevent further infection and viral spread, especially in indoor settings.

“More people are suffering from severe, COVID-related illnesses, and they do need urgent care. This sharp increase is putting a strain on our healthcare system and front-line healthcare workers,” said Baker.

New guidance has also been issued to restaurants and venues, including limiting tables to six patrons, imposing a 90-minute time limit on tables and banning musical performances at restaurants.

More information on the roll-back and what sectors will be impacted as well as all updates from Governor Baker can be found at the mass.gov website.

The roll-back will go into effect on Sunday, December 13.