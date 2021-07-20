You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Using $186M of COVID Funds for Health Care, Workforce

State Using $186M of COVID Funds for Health Care, Workforce

July 20, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker says Massachusetts will use $186 million in federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling hospitals, bolster the local health care workforce and invest in workforce training efforts.

The spending represents just a sliver of the roughly $5.3 billion Massachusetts received under the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package approved by Congress earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Provincetown on Cape Cod has issued a new mask-wearing advisory after more than 100 people tested positive following the Fourth of July holiday. And Boston University says all employees returning to campus in the fall will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 