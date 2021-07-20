State Using $186M of COVID Funds for Health Care, Workforce

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker says Massachusetts will use $186 million in federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling hospitals, bolster the local health care workforce and invest in workforce training efforts.

The spending represents just a sliver of the roughly $5.3 billion Massachusetts received under the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package approved by Congress earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Provincetown on Cape Cod has issued a new mask-wearing advisory after more than 100 people tested positive following the Fourth of July holiday. And Boston University says all employees returning to campus in the fall will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.