States Confront Practical Dilemmas on Reopening Economies

April 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. governors are starting to map out plans for reopening their economies as world leaders battling the coronavirus pin hopes on tests, technology and a coordinated approach to ease restrictions on movement that have slowed the outbreak but strangled the global marketplace.

Coalitions of governors from coast to coast are coordinating re-openings, even though President Donald Trump defiantly insisted he has “absolute power” on deciding when and how to loosen restrictions in the country.

The International Monetary Fund projects that the world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression in the 1930s and shrink by an estimated 3% this year. 

