Statewide Coronavirus Cases Surpass 15,000 Mark

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Tuesday afternoon that there are 15,202 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state. 1,365 new cases were reported on Tuesday alone.

An additional 96 deaths due to COVID-19 from over this past weekend and the past 24 hours were confirmed by the department. A total of 356 people in Massachusetts have died due to the novel coronavirus, according to the DPH.

In regards to the fatality update accounting for a larger time frame in the newest report, the department said in report, “DPH receives reports of deaths from more than one source that are then matched to laboratory confirmed cases and reported out as quickly as possible.”

The newest update includes three additional deaths within Barnstable County: three males, two in their 70s and one in their 90s. All three were hospitalized, but one of the males in their 70s did not have preexisting conditions, according to the DPH.

The victims across the state were anywhere between their 40s and 100s.

The DPH reports that 405 cases are within Barnstable County, along with nine in Dukes County and another nine in Nantucket County.

