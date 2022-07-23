Statewide Drought Conditions Reach Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Cape Cod is now experiencing drought conditions with the rest of Massachusetts as elevated temperatures and little rainfall continues.

The region entered Level 1 – Mild Drought conditions. Both Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard have already been experiencing mild drought recently.

Meanwhile, the Northeast and Central regions of the state are experiencing “critical” drought conditions.

State officials urge residents to minimize unnecessary water use and keep outdoor watering to one day a week.

They also encourage towns to consider implementing other water conserving measures and policies.

As the heat continues, Eversource recently outlined ways residents can save both energy and money as they try to stay cool.