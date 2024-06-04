Steamship Authority Cancels Trips Due to Crew Shortage

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority continues to wrestle with staffing, with four trips over the weekend due to crew shortage.

The impacted route was the high-speed trip between Cape cod and Nantucket after the pilot of the M/V Iyanough was unable to work with no fill-in available.

It comes shortly after the ferry service’s board of governors voted to change freight vessel schedules in response to too few licensed crew members that will impact trips scheduled from June 18 to September 5.

“The Authority’s Reservation Office is in the process of rebooking those customers affected by the schedule changes. All trips on the M/V Sankaty and M/V Woods Hole are unavailable for booking while this process is under way. The Authority thanks its customers for their patience and understanding,” said ferry officials in a statement on the changes.