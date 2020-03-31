Steamship Authority Cleans Temporary Terminal in Woods Hole

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority closed its Woods Hole terminal building to the public Monday night to perform a thorough cleaning of the facility.

The cleaning, which was performed by Moran Environmental Recovery using hospital-grade disinfectants, is in response to an employee’s reported exposure to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the temporary terminal building cleaning was ordered for the protection of the Authority’s customers and employees.

The terminal re-opened on Tuesday morning in time for the first scheduled departure of the day.