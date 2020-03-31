You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Cleans Temporary Terminal in Woods Hole

Steamship Authority Cleans Temporary Terminal in Woods Hole

March 31, 2020

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority closed its Woods Hole terminal building to the public Monday night to perform a thorough cleaning of the facility.

The cleaning, which was performed by Moran Environmental Recovery using hospital-grade disinfectants, is in response to an employee’s reported exposure to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the temporary terminal building cleaning was ordered for the protection of the Authority’s customers and employees.

The terminal re-opened on Tuesday morning in time for the first scheduled departure of the day.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


